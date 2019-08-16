As Ingersoll (IR) Market Value Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Upped Stake by $3.18 Million; Gam Holding Ag Has Lowered Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Holding by $690,000

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 99,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 129,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Centerstate Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 380,774 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Combined Co Has Pro Forma Assets of $12B, Deposits of $9.5B; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON CENTERSTATE BANK CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into CenterState Bank; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 29,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 91,842 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 62,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 715,838 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity.

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $67.10M for 11.11 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 16,342 shares to 64,220 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 4,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 126,767 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 2.35M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr Inc holds 74,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Lc accumulated 304,684 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 9.03M shares. Forest Hill Cap Ltd Co accumulated 586,195 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 126,196 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Florida-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Ota Financial Grp Inc LP invested in 71,382 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 544,742 shares. 369 are held by Farmers And Merchants. Kennedy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Inv Management has invested 1.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Notis, Alabama-based fund reported 7,600 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,000 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 21,049 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 48,681 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.42% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0.33% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 38,625 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co reported 623,536 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Quantum Cap Management holds 0.12% or 2,108 shares. Da Davidson Co invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Epoch Prtn invested in 0.68% or 1.44 million shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Incorporated owns 0.92% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 106,350 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri stated it has 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh owns 5,975 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.