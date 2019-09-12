As Ingersoll (IR) Market Valuation Rose, Willingdon Wealth Management Increased Its Position; First Financial Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Cut by $569,715

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 5123.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.47. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

First Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp sold 9,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,969 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 21,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 11.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,011 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Bangor Bancorporation owns 1,792 shares. 18,399 are owned by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com. 8,700 are owned by Guyasuta Investment Advsrs Incorporated. S&Co Inc owns 0.05% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,920 shares. City holds 21,726 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 18,800 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt reported 5,969 shares stake. 193 were accumulated by Jnba Finance Advisors. Farmers Trust accumulated 0.13% or 3,525 shares. Eqis Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Strs Ohio holds 700,070 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 23,844 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 50 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc has 10,231 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 4,805 shares to 20 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,473 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Comwlth Tr (ONEQ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $123.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,487 shares to 27,753 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.