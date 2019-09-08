As Ingersoll (IR) Market Valuation Rose, Korea Investment Decreased Its Position by $6.94 Million; Mig Capital Position in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Upped by $2.45 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 112,955 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 64,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 163,605 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 228,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 920,049 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares to 516,000 shares, valued at $31.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.28M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 482 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Multi holds 180,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru owns 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 9,552 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Parkside Fin Financial Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 15 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Bb&T Corporation owns 7,495 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 38,623 shares. Sei Invs has 345,095 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co stated it has 98,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Charles Schwab Invest invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 50,338 shares to 68,380 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 14,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do You Know About Ingersoll-Rand Plcâ€™s (NYSE:IR) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.