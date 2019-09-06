As Ing Group N V Adr (ING) Valuation Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lifted by $454,800 Its Stake; Copper Rock Capital Partners Position in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Ing Group N V Adr (ING) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 800,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 763,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Ing Group N V Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 2.89M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 06/03/2018 ING BANK SLASKI INGP.WA – MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 3.20 ZLOTY/SHR; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 08/03/2018 – ING Proposes More Than 50% Increase in Hamers’s Pay (Correct); 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 23/03/2018 – ING BANK SLASKI DEPOSIT RTGS RAISED TO A2 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM ADOPTS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2017 :INGA NA

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 9,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 92,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 82,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $190.9. About 12.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook is launching a new set of opt-in tools for dating. #F8; 14/03/2018 – Facebook removes far-right group Britain First from social media site; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S WEHNER: HARD TO PINPOINT GDPR IMPACT BEYOND EUROPE; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Eliminating the Platform Fee on Fundraisers for Personal Causes; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Recommends Investing Exchange-traded XOP, Shorting Facebook — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invs has 41,943 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Arrow accumulated 36,261 shares. 55,097 are owned by L & S. Compton Capital Management Ri stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gsa Cap Partners Llp accumulated 0.03% or 1,498 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.11% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 76,135 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charter Trust Com holds 0.31% or 15,296 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Geode Capital Ltd Company owns 30.96 million shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management stated it has 77,802 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Leonard Green And Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6.37M are held by Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership. Abner Herrman And Brock owns 2,506 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 28,753 shares to 448,526 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 131,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,462 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

