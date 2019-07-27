As Ing Groep N V (ING) Valuation Declined, Lincluden Management LTD Raised Its Holding by $1.47 Million; Chevron (CVX) Position Raised by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,085 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 16/04/2018 – Marine Link: Chevron Greenlights Gorgon LNG Expansion; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.85M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN; 29/05/2018 – APS ENERGIA SA APEP.WA – ALSO SIGNS 10-YEAR LEASING DEAL WITH ING LEASE POLSKA FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED REAL ESTATE; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms ING Belgium’s Pandbrieven at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 21/05/2018 – POLAND’S ING BANK TO BUY UNION INVESTMENT LOCAL UNIT: DGP; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 12/03/2018 – KB FINL: PLANS ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF ING LIFE NOT FINALIZED; 29/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 22 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Argentine Turn to IMF For Loan a `Harsh Reality Check’: ING; 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 17,735 shares to 168,006 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 9,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,141 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,881 shares. 3,365 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd. Northside Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% or 8,846 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 505,176 shares. Wright Service stated it has 16,536 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 11,382 are owned by Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd holds 0.68% or 14,327 shares in its portfolio. 380,089 were accumulated by Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 6,601 were accumulated by Donaldson Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 12,625 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 13.81M are held by Ameriprise Financial. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Oregon-based Vista Capital Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mraz Amerine & Inc holds 11,916 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20.33M shares.

