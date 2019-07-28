As Ing Groep N V (ING) Stock Price Declined, Camelot Portfolios Lifted by $3.03 Million Its Holding; Capstone Financial Advisors Holding in Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Trimmed by $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 1.85 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 29.62% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 09/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN TO EXPLAIN CEO PAY RISE PROPOSAL TO PARLIAMENT:ANP; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 19/03/2018 – ING predicts that by 2060, half of all manufactured goods will be printed; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms ING Belgium’s Pandbrieven at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ING Groep CDS Tightens 10 Bps; 08/03/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN HOEKSTRA `UNHAPPY’ ABOUT ING CEO SALARY PROPOSAL; 07/03/2018 – ING BANK A.S., DENIZBANK A.S AFFIRMED BY FITCH; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE: ING ACCEDES TO RSA, OVERALL CREDITOR SUPPORT UP TO 55%; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,293 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 9,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,719 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares to 967,565 shares, valued at $140.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 304,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Chester Capital Advsr accumulated 1.42% or 3,578 shares. Cambridge holds 166,656 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Johnson Financial Gru Inc has invested 0.16% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0% or 69,910 shares. California-based Capital Guardian has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,535 shares. Cadence Cap Limited Co reported 32,751 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 3.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Guardian Cap LP reported 168,083 shares. Stearns Financial Grp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Avalon Ltd Co holds 0.85% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 197,861 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 12,000 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. On Wednesday, February 6 Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,036 shares. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of stock.