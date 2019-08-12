As Ing Groep N V (ING) Shares Declined, Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Semper Augustus Investments Group Has Raised Stake in Avx New (AVX) as Market Valuation Declined

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 246,291 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – AFTER CLOSING, PARTNERSHIP WILL BE RENAMED AVX/KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 03/05/2018 – AVX Releases New High-Performance MLO Band-Pass Filters for RF/Microwave Applications; 11/04/2018 – AVX Releases New BTB Pin Jumpers for Maximum Tolerance Absorption in SSL & Industrial Applications; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 86,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The hedge fund held 521,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 434,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 3.25M shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 23/04/2018 – ING Groep Declares Dividend of EUR0.67; 11/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV INGA.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision; 13/03/2018 – Under pressure, ING scraps plan to raise CEO pay; 07/03/2018 – COPPER SMELTERS’ LOW FEES REFLECT FEARS OVER MINE STRIKES: ING; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 13/05/2018 – Business Mirror: ING Bank projects better growth rates next year; 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27; 01/05/2018 – ING’s Viraj Patel Says U.S. Trade Tariffs Are Thorn in the Side of FX Markets (Video)

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 235,450 shares to 656,346 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 60,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NYSE Regulation: ING Financial Markets to Pay $5 Million to Settle Charges – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AVX Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at CMSE 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AVX Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AVX is Exhibiting at electronica 2018 NYSE:AVX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AVX Releases the First Wire-to-Board RF Coaxial IDC Connectors for Industrial & Automotive Applications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). 250,119 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr L P. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 35,672 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 94,922 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 12,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 5.50 million shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 186,700 shares. 107,200 are held by Renaissance Technology. 64,944 were accumulated by Zebra Management Limited. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Jefferies holds 13,423 shares.