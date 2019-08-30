As Ing Groep N V (ING) Share Value Declined, Camelot Portfolios Lifted by $3.03 Million Its Stake; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Trimmed Stake in Macys (M) by $461,856

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 19,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 7,912 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190,000, down from 27,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 1.19 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S – IN FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE SALES ON OWNED BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 20-30 BASIS POINTS BELOW COMPARABLE SALES ON AN OWNED PLUS LICENSED BASIS; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 42c Excludes Costs, Asset-Sale Gains; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 689,732 shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DEPOSITS RATINGS OF ING BANK SLASKI S.A. TO A2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – REG-ING posts 1Q18 net result of €1,225 million; 08/03/2018 – ING angers Dutch politicians with CEO pay rise plan; 13/03/2018 – ING Forced to Back Down on CEO Pay for Second Time Since Crisis; 21/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1% Position in Greencore Group; 22/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 527.23; ING Leads Decline; 26/03/2018 – 2017 Pretty Good Year for Bank Says ING Australia CEO (Video); 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM SAYS POLYUS SIGNS $70 MLN CREDIT FACILITY FROM ING; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING: Buying Commerzbank Now Makes Overwhelming Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,472 shares to 6,607 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 32,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,377 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).