As Infusystem Holdings (INFU) Valuation Rose, White Pine Capital Has Boosted by $422,875 Its Holding; Emory University Holding in Retrophin (RTRX) Lifted by $389,114 as Stock Declined

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 493,798 shares traded or 23.22% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500.

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (INFU) by 26.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 401,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 316,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Infusystem Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 8,143 shares traded. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) has risen 64.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.48% the S&P500. Some Historical INFU News: 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS NOTIFIED INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS THAT THEY WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH INFUSYSTEM TO ACQUIRE INFUSYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – InfuSystems 1Q EPS 1c; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Rev $18.9M; 24/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems Chief Operating Officer Jan Skonieczny Retiring, Effective April 28; 25/04/2018 – InfuSystems to Nominate Terry Armstrong and Ronald Peele as Independent Directors for Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – INFUSYSTEM COO JAN SKONIECZNY TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE APRIL 28; 13/03/2018 – InfuSystems 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS DELIVERED LETTER TO INFUSYSTEM NOMINATING SLATE OF SIX DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD; 25/04/2018 – RYAN J. MORRIS SAYS INFUSYSTEM HAS INDICATED TO RYAN J. MORRIS THAT IT DID NOT WANT TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS ON POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 10,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,610 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $195,877 activity. Dilorio Richard also bought $16,458 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) on Monday, March 11. Sansone Christopher R. bought $109,033 worth of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 0.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold INFU shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 9.22% more from 7.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) for 53 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De has 831 shares. Weber Alan W owns 58,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). 39,900 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). 68,464 were accumulated by Blackrock. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 221,462 shares. 313,892 are owned by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability. Spark Investment Limited accumulated 19,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.03% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) or 554,376 shares. The New York-based Awm Inc has invested 1.68% in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 159 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 612,448 are owned by Teton Advisors Inc.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares to 32,477 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,771 shares, and cut its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Opaleye Mngmt Inc accumulated 205,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 347,017 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Sei Co reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 216,633 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn holds 0% or 68,348 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 180,726 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 93,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 858,589 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

