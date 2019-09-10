As Infosys LTD (INFY) Valuation Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $11.69 Million; Vermilion Energy (Ca) (VET) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $9.63 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 9.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.11M, down from 10.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 6.53 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD- INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 OPERATING MARGIN RANGE AT 22 PCT- 24 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 06/03/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Infosys Opens Technology and Innovation Hub; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO SAYS NOW IS TIME TO SACRIFICE MARGINS FOR GROWTH

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy (Ca) (VET) by 92.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 401,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 34,730 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, down from 435,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy (Ca) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 1.14 million shares traded or 63.63% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 24/04/2018 - S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 17/04/2018 - S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 16/04/2018 - Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 28/05/2018 - Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 26/04/2018 - SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY - ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $86.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17,045 shares to 492,798 shares, valued at $52.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).