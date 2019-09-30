As Infosys LTD (INFY) Valuation Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Jabil (JBL) as Market Valuation Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 988.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 476,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 524,270 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, up from 48,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 4.80M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 06/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.N : BERENBERG STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $14; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Spend INR87.71 Bln to Pay Dividend Last FY; 18/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: News Clarification

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 139.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 41,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 71,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, up from 29,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 645,915 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES IN MANUFACTURING SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 15/05/2018 – Jabil Speeds Digital Transformations with Supply Chain Intelligence, Enhanced Procurement Solutions and New Radius Digital Strategy Practice; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29,403 shares to 146,985 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 81,698 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.