As Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Oldfield Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 41.15M shares traded or 253.16% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 13/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Infosys Technologies for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Citizens Bank Partners With Finastra & Infosys For Trade Finance Solution; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 24/04/2018 – Infosys Buy Calls Mount Even as TCS Enters $100 Billion Club

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,832 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86M, down from 441,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 3.84 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85M shares to 6.11 million shares, valued at $116.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Del (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 339,907 shares to 413,806 shares, valued at $20.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (New) (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 311,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE:KMB).

