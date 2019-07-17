As Infosys LTD (INFY) Stock Value Declined, Polaris Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $2.78 Million; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Market Valuation Declined, First National Bank Of Omaha Decreased Stake by $1.54 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 278,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.42M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.26M, down from 19.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 8.46M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS HAS NOT RECIEVED ANY ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – Infosys expects revenue to raise 6%-8% this year as new CEO charts fresh plans; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Full-Year Revenue Guidance Matches Estimate: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys may hire more than 2000 at Indiana hub: Report

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 20,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,592 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 29,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.01 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS +10% TO +14%

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,600 shares to 273,953 shares, valued at $40.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management invested in 25,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Mngmt stated it has 3.56M shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability has 1.33% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 18,271 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Com Ma accumulated 2.07M shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Griffin Asset Management reported 4,385 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,563 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 14,478 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has 11,692 shares. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Co Delaware has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Gmt Cap, Georgia-based fund reported 447,550 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Nordea Ab has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) accumulated 1,586 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,912 shares.