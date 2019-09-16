As Infosys LTD (INFY) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Qep Res (QEP) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Position by $7.14 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 82.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 7.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, down from 9.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 8.23 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- APPROVED CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL CASH REQUIREMENTS OF COMPANY IN MEDIUM TERM; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Net Profit INR36.90 Bln, Up 2.4% on Year; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.19 million, down from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 22.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 18.72M shares traded or 194.60% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 20C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 15/05/2018 – Q.E.P. CO., INC. Reports Fiscal 2018 Year-End Sales and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.42 million for 13.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold QEP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 218.04 million shares or 1.08% more from 215.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Services Automobile Association holds 47,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 18,382 shares. Huntington Comml Bank reported 2,400 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 5,400 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated has 782,000 shares. Pinnacle Holding has 1,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.66M shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 247,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 5.87 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc owns 209,287 shares. Principal Financial Gp owns 1.04M shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 321,065 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 67,003 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $133,950 activity. $60,600 worth of stock was bought by Cutt Timothy J. on Friday, August 9. The insider WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought 5,000 shares worth $20,850.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 467,185 shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $37.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares to 123,541 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.40 million for 21.00 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

