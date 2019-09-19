As Infosys LTD (INFY) Share Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Stake by $884,960; Continental Advisors Holding in Block H & R (HRB) Has Lifted by $2.44 Million

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 267.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 84,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 115,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 2.23 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 22/03/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND H&R FINANCE TRUST ANNOUNCE UNWINDING OF H&R FINANCE TRUST AND THE STAPLED UNIT STRUCTURE; 14/05/2018 – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR $633M; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – DOES NOT EXPECT TO INCUR ANY MATERIAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM SALE; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 17/04/2018 – H&R Block Names Vinoo Víjay as Chief Marketing Officer

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 88,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 643,638 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.89M, up from 555,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 8.07M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $177.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 7,600 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 41,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,957 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TEVA).

