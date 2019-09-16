As Infosys LTD (INFY) Share Price Rose, Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Cut Position by $2.16 Million; Gagnon Securities Holding in Caredx (CDNA) Trimmed by $2.79 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 215,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 20.92 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223.89M, down from 21.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 3.10M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time to Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY WONGDOODY; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q OPER MARGIN 24.7%; 26/04/2018 – White House: Remarks by Vice President Pence at Jobs Announcement at Infosys Technologies, Ltd

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 79,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.52 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 149,425 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 5,689 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 466,218 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 434,073 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 0.21% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Awm Investment, a New York-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 60,800 shares. Eam Investors Limited Co reported 0.46% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Voya Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 16,334 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 24,215 are owned by Td Asset Incorporated. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 285,754 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 35,779 are held by Essex Invest Mgmt Co Lc. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com reported 12,031 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx Acquires XynManagement For Pre-Transplant Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Appoints Chris Cournoyer to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $463.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 377,654 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp by 25,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $579.65M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.