As Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Value Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position; Tiger Management Lifted Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $7.35 Million as Shares Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 4.77 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 06/03/2018 – Economic Times: Pankaj Mitra quits Infosys fund; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS-NETWORK TO BE USED TO RUN PILOT OF FINACLE TRADE CONNECT, DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY TO ADDRESS TRADE FINANCE PROCESS REQUIREMENTS OF BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS IDENTIFIES INR104B TO BE PAID TO SHRHOLDERS IN FY19; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 2.64 million shares traded or 72.64% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Management Holdings LP Exits Position in Urban One; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds; 05/03/2018 – EX-APOLLO PARTNER IS SAID TO START DATA-DRIVEN INVESTMENT FIRM; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.45 BLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Apollo Care LLC 04/12/2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,800 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware reported 442,731 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 1,335 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Covey Cap Llc reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Glenmede Na holds 1,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iconiq Capital Llc invested in 0.31% or 102,266 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,001 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Concourse Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 5.47% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiverton Asset Llc accumulated 47,939 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 14,900 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,140 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6.28M shares.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 81,900 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $50.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 188,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).