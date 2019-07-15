As Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Value Declined, Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding; Ashford Capital Management Lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Holding by $1.49 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.95. About 256,273 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 07/05/2018 – Delcath Announces Initiation of Registrational Trial of Melphalan/HDS in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma; 03/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on April 10th; 27/04/2018 – Company Profile for SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS; 17/04/2018 – SPPI: DATA SHOWS POZIOTINIB OVERCOMES RESISTANCE OF MUTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SPPI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $95 MLN TO $115 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Nominates Dr. Bernice Welles to Boar; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Detailed Results from Phase 3 Study of ROLONTIS® (eflapegrastim) Published in an ASCO Abstract; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 16/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF ROLONTIS

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 10.04M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO BUY AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE, CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY,; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS: CONSULTING VERY MUCH AT CENTER OF CO’S FUTURE STRATEGY; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03M were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 141,311 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 93,400 shares. Voya Lc holds 0.01% or 315,270 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 8,414 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Com invested in 92,482 shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Council stated it has 28,411 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 122,425 shares. Principal Inc holds 877,436 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Piedmont Inv Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,962 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 2.14 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares to 143,928 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Europe Etf (EUMV).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $166,550 activity. $33,471 worth of stock was sold by GUSTAFSON KURT A on Wednesday, January 16. Another trade for 2,496 shares valued at $27,541 was sold by McGahan Keith M. On Wednesday, January 16 Riga Thomas J sold $109,578 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) or 10,499 shares. $53,135 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares were sold by Turgeon Joseph W.. 7,250 shares were sold by MAIDA ANTHONY E III, worth $75,183.

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 188,900 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $70.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) by 19,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seritage Growth Prop..

