As Infosys Limited (INFY) Stock Price Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $5.88 Million; Amer Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $323,512 as Stock Value Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 55,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 1.83M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (INFY) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 587,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 14.44 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.87 million, down from 15.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 10.89 million shares traded or 8.30% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- CO INITIATED IDENTIFICATION, EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR UNITS KALLIDUS AND SKAVA AND PANAYA; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – Infosys expects revenue to raise 6%-8% this year as new CEO charts fresh plans; 26/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – General announcement; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 13/04/2018 – Infosys to Acquire Creative and Consumer Insight Agency Wongdoody; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING; 16/04/2018 – Infosys Drags India’s Sensex Lower After Disappointing Outlook

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv reported 29,533 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 10,284 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 27,475 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Indiana-based fund reported 5,001 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 106,114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Halsey Ct reported 0.11% stake. Founders Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Rech has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stanley Management Limited owns 3.82% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 71,430 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc has 3,965 shares. Drexel Morgan Company invested 1.85% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Llc holds 99,617 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,031 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,502 shares to 51,262 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares to 254,800 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

