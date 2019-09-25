As Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) Share Price Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Has Increased Stake by $1.15 Million; G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Its Holding in Rignet (RNET) as Market Value Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 3,048 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 514,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 317,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 831,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 32,773 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Rev $53.8M; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 22 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 2.27% less from 16.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP holds 5.00M shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Punch And Associate Invest accumulated 746,560 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 1,109 shares. American International Gru Inc reported 9,117 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 207,716 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 24,736 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 11,640 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Limited Company has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) or 902 shares. 913,731 were reported by Blackrock Inc. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 22,594 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 2.39 million shares. Millennium Tvp Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 27,999 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 18,529 shares to 246,029 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 21,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 51,058 shares to 371,030 shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,640 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).