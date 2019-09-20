As Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Share Value Declined, Channing Capital Management Has Boosted by $20.43 Million Its Position; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Valuation Rose, Barbara Oil Company Has Raised Stake by $348,000

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 103.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 268,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 529,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.28 million, up from 260,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 61,739 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $522,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $198.26. About 635,057 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 16,059 shares to 163,856 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 291,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

