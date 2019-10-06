As Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Share Price Declined, Rockland Trust Co Decreased Position; As Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Holder National Investment Services Has Trimmed Stake

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 33,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 580,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.62M, down from 613,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 52,312 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 51.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 2.08 million shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 136,651 were reported by Colony Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability. 7,269 were accumulated by Cibc Bancshares Usa. Skylands Capital Lc reported 401,275 shares or 7.19% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. 48,168 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Management. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.03% or 2,491 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs owns 1,791 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Global reported 0.35% stake. De Burlo Group stated it has 109,975 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.16% or 33,770 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,719 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C owns 265,811 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc Incorporated reported 137,986 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 235,776 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $46.84 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.87% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 529,013 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0% or 4,717 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 2,785 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 2,182 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 46,577 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 89,688 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 5,754 shares. Pecaut reported 0.35% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Proshare Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 12,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,935 shares. Rockland Tru Co accumulated 580,133 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). And has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,455 shares to 61,952 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

