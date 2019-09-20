As Independent Bk Mass (INDB) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Cut Stake; Destination Wealth Management Has Boosted Visa (V) Stake by $6.42 Million; Market Value Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (INDB) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 33,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 580,133 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.62M, down from 613,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Independent Bk Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 99,978 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 37,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.92M, up from 66,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 5.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 15/05/2018 – Visa Cashless Challenge: International Travel Edition Search to Send One Lucky Traveler on a Cash-Free Adventure; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 8,434 shares to 16,239 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA ranks last in New England in customer survey – Boston Business Journal” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Independent Bank Corp. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Rockland Trust to complete $727M Blue Hills deal next week – Boston Business Journal” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Enters Oversold Territory (INDB) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank to buy Blue Hills Bancorp in deal valued at $726.5M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.09 million for 13.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold INDB shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 212,617 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 26,795 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital holds 2,934 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,240 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 529,013 shares. Tctc Hldg Llc accumulated 5,425 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5,838 shares. Advsr Preferred Lc invested in 171 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 1,517 shares stake. Alps Advsrs holds 4,717 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 4,492 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Champlain Inv Partners Lc owns 1.04 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,109 shares to 237,468 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,933 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Visa Stock a Buy After Rising 34% in 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Godshalk Welsh Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tru Of Virginia Va reported 2.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northern accumulated 20.99M shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Com holds 4,746 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. M&R Mgmt Inc holds 92,987 shares. Blackrock owns 123.79M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Llc accumulated 258,020 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Aureus Asset Lc owns 229,149 shares. Moreover, Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,751 shares. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp has 36,596 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Mgmt Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Monetta Fincl Services Incorporated has 34,000 shares. Associated Banc reported 0.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).