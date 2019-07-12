As Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Stock Price Declined, Fj Capital Management Upped Stake by $26.39 Million; Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined While Private Asset Management Upped Its Stake

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 132% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 517,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 909,454 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65 million, up from 392,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 108,602 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,866 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 2.78 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invests has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 179 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Llc invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Assetmark owns 147,514 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP stated it has 0.26% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 618,254 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 9,048 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited reported 0.73% stake. Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Amer Century Cos has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Telemus Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 5,655 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 34,330 shares. Caprock Grp Inc owns 8,382 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,995 shares to 98,781 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 29,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,176 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. Harrison Alicia Kuhn also bought $14,652 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) on Wednesday, May 29. 12,667 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares with value of $669,850 were sold by TAYLOR PAUL W.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Plc invested in 0% or 17,249 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company owns 362,205 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 37,673 shares. Westwood owns 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 23,542 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation has invested 0.37% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Millennium Ltd Company has 317,872 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 5,810 shares. 834 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 6,444 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc has 0.73% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc has 0.51% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Kennedy Cap holds 184,034 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Forest Hill owns 2.59% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 164,496 shares. Guyasuta reported 6,134 shares stake.