As Independent Bk Group (IBTX) Share Value Rose, Macquarie Group LTD Boosted Its Stake; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Valuation Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Raised Position by $11.67 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (IBTX) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 66,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.25 million, up from 993,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Independent Bk Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 222,395 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, TO BUY GUARANTY BANCORP; 16/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP REPORTS PRIVATE SALES BY HOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ABOUT 6.5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE IN 2020; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $35.37 PER GBNK SHARE

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2479.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 47,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,739 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.14 million, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.56% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested 0.06% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Waddell & Reed Finance has 968,993 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc invested in 0.35% or 240,143 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 12,901 shares. Moreover, Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated has 0.9% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,374 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 320,894 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor holds 301,020 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 183,274 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd has 0.45% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Torray Ltd Liability Company holds 0.93% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 36,643 shares. 957 are owned by Verity Verity Ltd Company. Voya Investment Management Llc invested 0.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 9,670 were reported by Gradient Limited Co.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,700 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 13,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold IBTX shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.53 million shares or 2.54% more from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Inc holds 2,514 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com reported 18,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 24,262 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 7,944 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Inc has 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 88,544 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.1% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 2.61 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Swiss National Bank accumulated 65,222 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 9,769 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 9,004 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Mngmt accumulated 247,235 shares or 0.91% of the stock. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Mendon Cap Corporation accumulated 423,088 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Love These 5 Little-Known Stocks – Nasdaq” on October 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center – GlobeNewswire” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank to Sell Nine Colorado Branches – GlobeNewswire” published on June 23, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Celebrates the Opening of Denver Tech Center Branch – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 864,132 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,181 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $114,713 activity. Shares for $14,652 were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29.