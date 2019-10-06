As Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Share Value Rose, State Street Lowered by $780,276 Its Holding; As B. Riley Wealth Management (GLPI) Stock Price Declined, Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased by $760,000 Its Position

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 37,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The institutional investor held 715,458 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59 million, down from 752,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 52,415 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (GLPI) by 46.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 22,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 42,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 520,258 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $175.16 million for 11.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (FVD) by 15,000 shares to 27,557 shares, valued at $930,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 47,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,469 shares, and has risen its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Penn reported 39,261 shares. Channing Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 161,509 shares. Lsv Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 3.08M shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 30,708 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 404,093 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 114,319 shares. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 377,837 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 6,079 shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Css Ltd Llc Il owns 6,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 243,753 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 32,716 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 5,100 shares to 918,768 shares, valued at $198.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 62,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold IBCP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 16.65 million shares or 6.57% less from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 140,310 shares. Northern accumulated 0% or 273,907 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). 20,346 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Indexiq Advsrs invested in 59,012 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 437,488 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 21,278 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 65 shares. Fj Capital Management Lc invested in 1.26% or 603,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 7,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Inv holds 30,300 shares.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.45 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.