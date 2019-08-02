As Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Share Value Rose, Holder Clover Partners LP Has Cut Position; Cqs Cayman LP Upped Its Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) Holding by $1.28 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $334.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 24,170 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 20/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels; 10/04/2018 – Premium Title Expands National Footprint by Securing Escrow Licensing in Four New States; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS – PROCEEDS FROM NEW TERM LOAN B, CASH ON HAND FOR REFINANCING EXISTING TERM LOAN B DUE DEC 2020, PAY FEES, EXPENSES; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 05/03/2018 Lenders One Celebrates the Largest Number of New Members in its 18-Year History

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.35% . The hedge fund held 110,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 138,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $468.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 29,889 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold ASPS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.01 million shares or 21.20% less from 7.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 62,525 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 129,975 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 5,135 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) or 900 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 17,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) for 3,796 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 0.21% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Moreover, Parametric Llc has 0% invested in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS). Millennium Ltd Liability Company reported 14,667 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 3 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 38 shares. Blackrock reported 778,365 shares. Petrus Lta invested in 9,840 shares.

More notable recent Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Premium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Owners.com® Customers Can Now Save Thousands with New Bundle Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Altisource Releases Report on the State of the Originations Industry – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SunPower (SPWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hubzu Identifies 20 Markets with the Highest REO Buy, Renovate and Sell Rate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 25.00M shares, valued at $33.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 976,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,510 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Pending Retirement of Its Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Bausch Health Companies – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sun Communities Inc (SUI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Capital Gru Limited Liability Co owns 11,878 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,700 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 4,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 17,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pl Capital Lc holds 11.4% or 1.83M shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership owns 43,735 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 129,672 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 10,627 shares. Boston Prns invested in 0% or 125,419 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc reported 0.17% stake.