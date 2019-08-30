As Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Valuation Declined, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Increased Position; First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Shareholder Castine Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.72 Million

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) by 2585.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 5,263 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426,000, up from 196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 68,940 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 90,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The institutional investor held 282,445 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 373,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 37,233 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.01% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 1.28 million shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 52,816 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York stated it has 0.03% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Dorsey Wright & Associates reported 228 shares. Castine Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.7% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 146,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 13,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Morgan Stanley owns 6,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 23,182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.8% or 96,536 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 27,671 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 19,446 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.71M for 10.65 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares to 130,951 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,055 shares, and has risen its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 51,488 shares to 158,227 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,822 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).