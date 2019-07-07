As Independent Bank Group In (IBTX) Stock Declined, Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Has Upped Holding; Danaher (DHR) Holding Has Boosted by Stone Run Capital Llc

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.45. About 843,767 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Independent Bank Group In (IBTX) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 17,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Independent Bank Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 95,376 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 14C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Hldrs

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $555,137 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 the insider Harrison Alicia Kuhn bought $14,652. $669,850 worth of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was sold by TAYLOR PAUL W on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Group Merger With Guaranty Bancorp to Close as Planned on January 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independent Bank catches upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 7, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Group Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Earns SBA Preferred Lender Designation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 01, 2017.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 15,300 shares to 416,968 shares, valued at $43.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,152 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 4,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Bb&T Secs Limited Company reported 5,130 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 269,038 shares or 5.51% of its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 5,337 shares in its portfolio. 4,776 are owned by Retail Bank. Phocas Fincl Corporation has 71,662 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 8,795 shares. 2,989 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). D L Carlson Gp has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 618 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 2,608 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 4,554 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.09% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Victory Cap owns 6,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates Inc has invested 0.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 5.56M are held by Bancorp Of New York Mellon. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt holds 0.27% or 3,745 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, National Pension has 0.32% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 632,687 shares. 502,082 were reported by Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Company. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 35,531 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 43,150 shares. Ipswich Incorporated accumulated 5,320 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 667,605 shares. Tctc Holding Co stated it has 5,040 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 3,419 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 418,434 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Intersect Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).