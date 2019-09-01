As Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Share Price Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Increased Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Vista Capital Partners Upped by $832,572 Its Holding

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) by 57.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 144,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 397,817 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 253,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 354,800 shares traded or 83.33% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 15.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ABOUT 4.7% DILUTIVE TO TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT CLOSING WITH AN EARNBACK PERIOD OF 3.1 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.03, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 04/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED THAT INDEPENDENT BANK PLANS TO OPEN ITS FIRST NEW LOCATION IN COLORADO; 16/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Private Sales by Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank to buy Guaranty Bancorp for about $1 bln; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/04/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4%, EST. 3.89%

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 26/03/2018 – British PM May says EU looking at interim taxes on digital firms; 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Courage Miller Partners Ltd Liability Com has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Llc Oh has 597 shares. Moreover, Scholtz Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Magellan Asset Ltd owns 31 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa stated it has 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stillwater Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 548 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 8,936 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated invested in 2.88% or 1.75M shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3.73% or 5,267 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il stated it has 41,843 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc reported 4.83% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cooperman Leon G has 7,500 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company reported 1,092 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Madrona Ltd Company reported 198 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Secret Behind Amazon and Mercadolibre’s Success – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru reported 1,535 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 19,164 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 4,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Group Incorporated holds 20,840 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc has 247,659 shares. 993,400 were reported by Macquarie Ltd. Connors Investor Inc holds 105,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 37,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown & Research Inc reported 0.12% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 6,633 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 45,814 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communication owns 26,790 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 17,347 shares.

More notable recent Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank to Sell Nine Colorado Branches – GlobeNewswire” on June 23, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Independent Bank (IBTX) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Independent Bank Celebrates the Opening of Denver Tech Center Branch – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Adds Edwards and Geronazzo to Colorado Lending Teams – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares to 784,144 shares, valued at $20.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 7,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,066 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $114,713 activity. Shares for $14,652 were bought by Harrison Alicia Kuhn on Wednesday, May 29.