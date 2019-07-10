As Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) Valuation Declined, Btim Increased Its Position by $915,543; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Cut by $936.00 Million Its Stake

Btim Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 11,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 169,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 158,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp/Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 43,045 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INDB); 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP INDB.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHR; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS INTENDED TO QUALIFY AS A TAX-FREE REORGANIZATION FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52 million, down from 16.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg holds 74,481 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 3.89 million shares. Capital Mgmt Associates invested in 21,824 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 296,300 shares. Pictet North America Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 190,768 shares. Addenda Cap invested in 1.11% or 130,329 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell accumulated 382,977 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has 10,448 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jlb holds 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 132,400 shares. Benedict reported 85,240 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Lc stated it has 54,844 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 3.74 million shares. Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 2.33% or 419,343 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 52,009 shares to 237,509 shares, valued at $59.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,410 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $360,887 activity. On Monday, February 4 JONES KEVIN J sold $160,740 worth of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 7,230 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Jennison Ltd Company holds 9,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Diversified accumulated 3,625 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis owns 3,354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.02% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 10,784 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). American Int reported 21,752 shares. New England Rech reported 16,240 shares stake. Dana Investment Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Btim Corporation has 169,583 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 76,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

