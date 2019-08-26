As Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Stock Price Declined, Adams Express Company Decreased Its Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Texas Yale Capital Upped Stake

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 3,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 19,223 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Anticipates Acquisition Will Be About 10c Accretive to Its 2019 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 20,334 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 18,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 640,170 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 04/05/2018 – UK DMO names banks for sale of 2071 gilt in mid-May; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment in Argentina in Over a Decade; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dyal, Petershill team up to take stake in Clearlake – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION

Analysts await Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 7.87% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.27 per share. INDB’s profit will be $47.09 million for 12.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Independent Bank Corp. CFO Robert D. Cozzone and Controller & Chief Accounting Officer Mark Ruggiero to Attend the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rockland Trust will cut 80 Blue Hills jobs in acquisition – Boston Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Independent Bank Corp. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold INDB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 38,637 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc reported 11,639 shares stake. Rockland reported 3.87% stake. Stifel Financial Corp holds 3,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,038 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. 41,659 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 75,863 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invests invested 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 82,231 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 10,875 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Cwm Ltd holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Llc accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,900 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55 million shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.