As Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Stock Rose, Orinda Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Position

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 552,121 shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 23.01% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.01% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC – REITERATING ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 13/03/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Announces First Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 374,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 2.76 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.38 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.00M shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vornado Realty Q1 helped by gains, hurt by accelerated vesting cost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vornado forms JV for retail portfolio valued at ~$5.56B – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How We Evaluate Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:VNO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.17M shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 2.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

