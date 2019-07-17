As Independence Rlty Tr (IRT) Share Price Rose, Orinda Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Buckingham Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $315,234 as Stock Rose

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (IRT) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 36,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647,000, down from 96,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 359,429 shares traded. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 16.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IRT News: 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY CFFO PER SHARE $0.18; 07/03/2018 Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Independence Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRT); 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q FFO 17c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO 18c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 Core FFO 74c-79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust Sees 2018 EPS 26c-EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST INC IRT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.26 TO $0.31; 25/04/2018 – Independence Realty Trust 1Q Rev $45.6M

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 10.76 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent; 21/03/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data after scandal involvin…; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Rush: Rush Sends Letter to Facebook Requesting Commitment to Data Protection; 09/04/2018 – Dealbook: Mark Zuckerberg – Facebook Made a `Big Mistake: DealBook Briefing; 30/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms:; 23/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG IS SAID TAKING STEPS TO CALM FACEBOOK EMPLOYEES: NYT; 25/04/2018 – Is Facebook’s U.S. audience still declining? $FB lost daily users for the first time ever in the U.S. and Canada last quarter. It’s not a great sign, given that this is the company’s most valuable user group; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS RECENT FACEBOOK EXPERIENCE SHOWS NEED TO PROTECT CITIZENS’ PRIVACY; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video)

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 21,583 shares to 62,833 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 14,100 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 77,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Rlty (RQI).

Analysts await Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IRT’s profit will be $17.07 million for 15.80 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Independence Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

