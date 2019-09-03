As Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) Market Value Rose, Cannell Capital Increased Stake by $1.30 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $2.70 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 5,254 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC); 16/03/2018 Independence Holding 4Q EPS $1.16; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 30c; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Enbridge For Your Income Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares to 5.58 million shares, valued at $725.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $702.40 million for 23.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX).