As Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Valuation Declined, Msdc Management LP Boosted Its Position by $37.56 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by West Coast Financial Llc

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 66.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 4,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 7,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 104,026 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $161,222 activity. 25,000 Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares with value of $46,610 were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 2.04M shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). International Gru Inc holds 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) or 31,082 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 14,728 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10,141 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 29,810 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 23,634 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 236,829 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 35,455 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% or 599,805 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt owns 319,350 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullen Mngmt Ltd holds 537,095 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 20,340 shares. Trustco Bank Corp N Y has 2.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Meritage Group Limited Partnership has 6.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.57M shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company reported 144,060 shares stake. Monetary Grp Inc accumulated 118,563 shares. Alpinvest Ptnrs Bv owns 7,573 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Grp Incorporated stated it has 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 21,964 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Allen Ops Lc owns 6,683 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 1.55% or 26,070 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership invested in 392,784 shares or 0.82% of the stock. New England Invest Retirement Group Inc invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley Company has 5.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,650 shares.

