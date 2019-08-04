As Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Market Valuation Declined, Msdc Management LP Has Raised Stake by $37.56 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake Has Boosted by American Century Companies Inc

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 37,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.47 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.24. About 506,498 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.27M market cap company. The stock increased 8.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 185,408 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD)

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. BATES THOMAS R JR bought $46,610 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Moreover, Systematic Lp has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Pacific Investment Mngmt owns 319,350 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 599,805 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 423,058 shares. National Investment Inc Wi owns 194,787 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.08% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Vanguard holds 1.93 million shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 19,664 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) reported 43,522 shares stake. D E Shaw Inc owns 405,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 77,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Msd Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 18.83M shares or 6.45% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 26,333 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 160,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 34,599 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gam Ag has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 32,274 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 606 shares. Citigroup accumulated 85,792 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.09% or 45,717 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 149,282 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 2,990 shares. 4,624 were reported by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi accumulated 0.9% or 16,826 shares. Bennicas & Associates accumulated 1,785 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings reported 60 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 37,327 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $389.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 796,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,562 shares, and cut its stake in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.