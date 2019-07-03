As Incyte (INCY) Valuation Declined, Brown Capital Management Has Lowered by $814,764 Its Stake; Manatuck Hill Partners Lowered Its Holding in Freshpet (FRPT) by $1.05 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 9,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 370,304 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.85M, down from 379,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 766,719 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,820 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 160,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 160,001 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.57 million activity. Shares for $750,000 were sold by Wenqing Yao. SWAIN PAULA J also sold $811,900 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Friday, February 1. Flannelly Barry P also sold $129,510 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. 26,065 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 80,323 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 344,417 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Fil holds 0.02% or 141,446 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited accumulated 39,843 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 266,895 shares. 205,480 are held by Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia. Profund Advisors Ltd owns 0.26% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 62,617 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 824,928 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Incorporated. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 34,265 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INCY’s profit will be $72.56 million for 63.62 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.66% negative EPS growth.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10,067 shares to 218,053 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc by 304,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Freshpet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource reported 0.02% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.42M shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 5,843 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 1.82 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 56,195 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 3,461 shares in its portfolio. Axiom International Invsts Ltd Llc De holds 0.13% or 103,830 shares in its portfolio. Old Bank In holds 0.01% or 4,970 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc reported 40,000 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 6,700 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 128,601 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 239,013 shares. Moreover, Ftb Inc has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,439 shares to 135,637 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 245,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Audioeye Inc.