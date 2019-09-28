As Incyte (INCY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.08 Million Its Position; Amp Capital Investors LTD Increases Position in Gentex (GNTX)

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 16,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 113,483 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 96,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 739,500 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Incyte Corporation (INCY) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 24,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 293,169 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91M, down from 317,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 884,420 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss $41.1M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 21/04/2018 – DJ Incyte Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INCY); 27/03/2018 – U.S; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.13M for 33.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

