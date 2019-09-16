As Incyte (INCY) Share Value Rose, Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lifted Position; Axiom International Investors Lifted Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holding by $24.92 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 152.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 94,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 157,143 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.35 million, up from 62,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 239,401 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 84,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 483,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.60M, up from 399,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $280.26. About 765,334 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Incyte (INCY) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, INCY – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Incyte (INCY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Incyte (INCY) Up 1.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 262,317 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Voya Lc has 0.14% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Davy Asset Management invested 0.08% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,388 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Intll Invsts has 0.3% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 8.99M shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 8,900 shares. 200 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Nicholas Inv Partners Lp reported 0.25% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Hartford Investment, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,482 shares. 30,503 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Twin Focus Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,500 shares.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) by 13,953 shares to 105,468 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 38,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,633 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lone Pine Cap Lc reported 3.74M shares or 6.86% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Lc has 139,564 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 29,284 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pitcairn invested 0.71% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 2.12 million shares. Bristol John W And Inc Ny owns 1.93% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 248,571 shares. Finemark Savings Bank reported 65,478 shares. Hilton Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 40 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 1,574 shares. Piedmont Advisors Incorporated owns 42,966 shares. Asset Management holds 0.47% or 32,804 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 215 shares. 569,263 are held by Two Creeks Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt accumulated 14,629 shares.