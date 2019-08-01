As Incyte (INCY) Share Value Rose, Capital International Investors Has Boosted by $14.06 Million Its Position; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Shareholder Armistice Capital Upped Its Stake by $2.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 163,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 7.80M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $671.04 million, up from 7.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 1.07M shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 292,639 shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Dividend of $0.89; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.49; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 14/03/2018 Cedar Fair Completes Credit Agreement Amendment; Reduces Borrowing Costs; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0.06% stake. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 2,760 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 14,743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc holds 0.25% or 68,981 shares. Renaissance Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cwm Limited Co has 1,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1 are held by Blackrock. 1.85M were accumulated by Glob Investors. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 170,059 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 4,195 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 45,868 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 819 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 2.94 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $52.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.80 million shares to 9.22 million shares, valued at $297.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.03M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).