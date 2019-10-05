As Incyte (INCY) Market Value Rose, Holder Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $924,000; Waterstone Capital Management LP Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Boosted by $414,000 as Share Price Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 650,355 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Corporation | Pemigatinib | N/A | 03/12/2018 | Treatment of cholangiocarcinoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 375,620 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 24/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference May 31

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Essent Announces Inaugural A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) – Business Wire" on September 06, 2018

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 44,200 shares to 292,280 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Kemper Corp 7.375 (NYSE:KMPA).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $113.28 million for 34.66 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year's $0.2 per share. INCY's profit will be $113.28 million for 34.66 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.