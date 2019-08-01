As Incyte (INCY) Market Value Rose, Bank Of Montreal Lifted Its Holding by $2.35 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Saybrook Capital Cut Its Holding

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $180.09. About 1.69 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 27,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 266,895 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96M, up from 239,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 335,038 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 88,817 shares to 207,062 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 43,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,804 shares, and cut its stake in Stantec Inc (Call) (NYSE:STN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 202,400 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Lc has 0.13% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 245,757 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) or 11,128 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Clearbridge has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.1% stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.12% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Comerica National Bank stated it has 42,195 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nicholas Prtnrs LP invested in 34,192 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 145 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Atria Invests has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Wellington Mngmt Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.29% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 15.08 million shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 18.53 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.