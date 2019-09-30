As Incyte (INCY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Shikiar Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Kessler Investment Group Raised Holding in General Electric Co (GE)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 21.40 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, down from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 774,510 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly and Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 20/03/2018 – Exosome Diagnostics Announces Publication of a Highly Sensitive Exosome Based Liquid Biopsy Test for EGFR T790M Mutations in Plasma from Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients; 17/04/2018 – So #AACR18 kept $INCY epacadostat + durvalumab combo ECHO-203 data in the official press program

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank De accumulated 5.99 million shares. Central Savings Bank Company has 11,466 shares. Westover Advisors invested in 0.38% or 73,849 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 18,254 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 330,328 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 77,308 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx reported 0.47% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 71,312 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L. 213,983 are held by Mirae Asset Invests Comm Limited. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Co invested in 20,924 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 57,573 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Accredited stated it has 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Greatmark Inv holds 0.14% or 45,517 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 199 shares. Reilly Advisors has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Davy Asset holds 0.08% or 2,770 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.02% or 271,401 shares. Qs Investors Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 293,169 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 238,694 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.06% or 3,712 shares. Sector Gamma As stated it has 4.29% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Credit Agricole S A reported 126,515 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 348 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc stated it has 0.06% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.13M for 34.33 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 11,350 shares to 40,775 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp 7.375 (NYSE:KMPA) by 19,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).