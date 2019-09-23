As Incyte (INCY) Market Valuation Rose, Cim Has Raised Its Stake; Capital Management Associates Has Trimmed Stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) as Stock Price Rose

Cim Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 104.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 7,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 14,401 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, up from 7,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 442,564 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 9-Yes 6-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 AGAINST SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 4MG; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Wd 40 Co. (WDFC) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 2,925 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Wd 40 Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $184.69. About 16,074 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Revises Previously Issued Guidance; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares to 19,699 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,307 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Combination Gets EC Nod for Kidney Cancer – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Incyte (INCY) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Spotlight On ESMO Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Techs Helps S&P Bounce Back From Slump – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 30,503 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 737,792 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Brown Capital Management Lc invested 0.29% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Capstone Inv Lc accumulated 1,417 shares. First Trust LP accumulated 1.86M shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 1,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 198,447 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Invsts has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 8,206 shares. Advisory Net reported 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 83,005 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co owns 190,881 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 16.03% more from 11.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 258 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.02% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 1,790 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,703 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust invested 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.03% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). First Advsrs LP holds 23,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) or 2,500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 309 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,320 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC). Amg Tru Bancshares reported 2,042 shares. 4,404 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.01% in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC).