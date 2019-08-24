As Incyte (Call) (INCY) Share Value Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Cut Position by $2.24 Million; Qci Asset Management Has Raised Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 39.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 97,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 344,170 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 246,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 4.56 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Trump praises brave passengers, crew on deadly Southwest Airlines flight; 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: MAX OPTIONS EXERCISED TO REPLACE RETIRING AIRCRAFT; 16/05/2018 – There are up to 50 new destinations in North America and parts of South America that Southwest Airlines could serve, according to the CEO; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST LUV.N FLIGHT DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA AFTER CREW REPORTS DAMAGE TO ENGINE, FUSELAGE, WINDOW -FAA; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in #Cleveland; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK Snags Former Southwest Airlines Exec For Chief Operating Officer Role; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Mulls Island-Hopping From Oahu, and Hawaiian Air Tanks

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (Call) (INCY) by 86.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 26,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 4,100 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 30,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Incyte Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 853,755 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Corporation | Pemigatinib | N/A | 03/12/2018 | Treatment of cholangiocarcinoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 17/04/2018 – So #AACR18 kept $INCY epacadostat + durvalumab combo ECHO-203 data in the official press program; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Rev $382.3M; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Sma; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8,328 shares to 86,832 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,884 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

