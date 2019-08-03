As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stock Value Declined, Paradigm Asset Management Co Raised Its Stake; Waters (WAT) Shareholder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Stake

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 92,535 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.29 million, down from 98,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 17/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Statement on Tax Day; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 19,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.77M, up from 18,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 609,799 shares traded or 137.17% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,400 shares to 14,680 shares, valued at $1.48 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.41 million activity. 22,400 shares valued at $5.26M were sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of stock. Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of stock or 1,312 shares.

