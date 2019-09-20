As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Ruffer Llp Cut Holding; Ithaka Group Has Increased Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $439,461

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 62,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 108,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 96,343 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100,754 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.45 million, up from 98,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.87. About 13.71M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Introduces Central Page for Privacy and Security Settings; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook exec grilled by UK Parliament over data leaks; 17/03/2018 – Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads; 04/04/2018 – It’s the first confirmed appearance before Congress for Facebook’s top executive; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,227 shares to 262,770 shares, valued at $39.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Ltd Com accumulated 53,619 shares or 3.57% of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owns 1,220 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clark Management Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 684,900 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd has 3.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.73M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 120,500 shares or 1.24% of the stock. The Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6.26M shares. Northstar Gp Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,689 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Mngmt New York has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Archon Prns Llc holds 65,900 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has invested 4.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlanta Capital Mgmt Communication L L C holds 0.09% or 105,695 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 4,058 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Stays On Course – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.81M for 13.41 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 826,800 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dow Inc by 283,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).