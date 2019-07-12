As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stock Price Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Upped by $491,400 Its Position; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Lifted Holding by $5.29 Million as Share Value Declined

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 847.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 18,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,684 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 2,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $15.96 during the last trading session, reaching $303.88. About 2.56 million shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 194,754 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,095 shares to 720,466 shares, valued at $31.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 2,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,083 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 13,436 shares to 213,991 shares, valued at $36.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,323 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).