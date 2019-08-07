As Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Share Price Declined, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Decreased Its Stake; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raised Its Dover (DOV) Stake by $3.80 Million as Stock Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 298.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 40,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 54,571 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12M, up from 13,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 306,257 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 67.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 49,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 23,272 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 72,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 115,573 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs stated it has 960,459 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.02% or 10,610 shares. 6,050 are held by Pennsylvania Com. Fmr Limited Co accumulated 167,288 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) owns 3,233 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 8,466 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parsec Financial Inc has 1.44% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 10,634 shares stake. Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 2,400 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 140,453 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 97,042 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 9,433 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 8,474 shares.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 322,970 shares to 138,756 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 93,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 59,517 shares to 147,819 shares, valued at $16.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE).